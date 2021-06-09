NY City Law Dept Computer Systems Hacked & Shut Down – Experts Comment

BACKGROUND:

Multiple outlets are reporting the NYC Cyber Command first detected the breach on Saturday. The law dept. has over 2,000 employees and services over 1,000 lawyers, who have lost access to the network. Spokeswoman Laura Feyer said the breach occurred on Saturday and that they had limited access to the network on Sunday. In an interview with NY1, Mayor De Blasio confirmed the city law department was the target of a hack but no information was compromised. No ransom was sought. Email accounts were still shut down on Monday.

Experts Comments