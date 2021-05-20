BACKGROUND:
New Zealand’s Waikato District Health Board confirmed on May 18th that it is addressing a “cyber security incident” and was experiencing full outage of its information systems, impacting the district’s hospitals and health services which are currently operating without IT support. An expert with Gurucul offers perspective.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Yet another organization suffers a full shutdown because someone opened an infected attachment in a phishing email. This underscores the importance of user education in your cyber defense arsenal. If you don’t have an effective defense-in-depth cyber security stack, you can still avert many attacks with continuing education. Everyone everyday needs to be reminded that their individual actions can have devastating ramifications. Keeping best practices top of mind will hopefully prevent users.....Read More
Yet another organization suffers a full shutdown because someone opened an infected attachment in a phishing email. This underscores the importance of user education in your cyber defense arsenal. If you don’t have an effective defense-in-depth cyber security stack, you can still avert many attacks with continuing education. Everyone everyday needs to be reminded that their individual actions can have devastating ramifications. Keeping best practices top of mind will hopefully prevent users from opening attachments from people they don’t know no matter how urgent the accompanying message.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Saryu Nayyar, CEO, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Everyone everyday needs to be reminded that their individual actions can have devastating ramifications...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/nz-district-health-board-attack-slows-5-hospitals
Facebook Message
@Saryu Nayyar, CEO, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Everyone everyday needs to be reminded that their individual actions can have devastating ramifications...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/nz-district-health-board-attack-slows-5-hospitals