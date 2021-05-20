Expert Comments

NZ District Health Board Attack Slows 5 Hospitals

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

New Zealand’s Waikato District Health Board confirmed on May 18th that it is addressing a “cyber security incident” and was experiencing full outage of its information systems, impacting the district’s hospitals and health services which are currently operating without IT support. An expert with Gurucul offers perspective.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Saryu Nayyar
May 20, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

Everyone everyday needs to be reminded that their individual actions can have devastating ramifications.

Yet another organization suffers a full shutdown because someone opened an infected attachment in a phishing email. This underscores the importance of user education in your cyber defense arsenal. If you don’t have an effective defense-in-depth cyber security stack, you can still avert many attacks with continuing education. Everyone everyday needs to be reminded that their individual actions can have devastating ramifications. Keeping best practices top of mind will hopefully prevent users

.....Read More

Yet another organization suffers a full shutdown because someone opened an infected attachment in a phishing email. This underscores the importance of user education in your cyber defense arsenal. If you don’t have an effective defense-in-depth cyber security stack, you can still avert many attacks with continuing education. Everyone everyday needs to be reminded that their individual actions can have devastating ramifications. Keeping best practices top of mind will hopefully prevent users from opening attachments from people they don’t know no matter how urgent the accompanying message.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Conti Ransomware Group Leak Irish Patients’ Data on Dark Web...

Code Signing in the Software Supply Chain – Expert Source

SolarWinds Hack Happened Months Earlier Than Thought

Kill The CAPTCHA: Stop Making Users Account For Your Lack...

MyHome.ie “Inadvertently” Suffers Data Leak

Elon Musk Impersonators Earn Millions From Crypto-scams – Expert Advise

FBI Receives Record Level of Complaints for Online Scams

Expert Reacted on Research that Bizarro Banking Trojan Now Hitting...

Continuing Attack on Ireland’s HSE and Threatened Patient Data Release

DCMS to Focus on Supply Chain Security – Expert Reaction