OldGremlin Ransomware Fierce Comeback Against Russian Targets

It has been reported that a ransomware group which unusually targets Russian organizations has upped its efforts this year, demanding larger ransoms from its victims and developing new malware for Linux, according to Group-IB. The security vendor yesterday released what it claimed was the first comprehensive report on the group known as “OldGremlin,” which was first spotted in 2020.
Russian authorities have traditionally turned a blind eye to Cybercriminal gangs like OldGremlin, as “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” However, OldGremlin and other groups in recent years appear to be directing their efforts toward Russian companies. This means we will likely see a crackdown on these groups if their current Russia-focused efforts continue.