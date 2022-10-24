OldGremlin Ransomware Fierce Comeback Against Russian Targets

It has been reported that a ransomware group which unusually targets Russian organizations has upped its efforts this year, demanding larger ransoms from its victims and developing new malware for Linux, according to Group-IB. The security vendor yesterday released what it claimed was the first comprehensive report on the group known as “OldGremlin,” which was first spotted in 2020.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Expert Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chris Hauk
Chris Hauk , Consumer Privacy Champion
InfoSec Expert
October 24, 2022 10:28 am

Russian authorities have traditionally turned a blind eye to Cybercriminal gangs like OldGremlin, as “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” However, OldGremlin and other groups in recent years appear to be directing their efforts toward Russian companies. This means we will likely see a crackdown on these groups if their current Russia-focused efforts continue.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hauk
0

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x