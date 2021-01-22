OpenText Research Offers A Snapshot Of UK Attitudes Towards Data Privacy

Currently, there is widespread public uncertainty and distrust around how organisations handle their data. In fact, almost half (45%) of the British public don’t trust that third-party organisations can keep their personal information safe or private.

From a survey of 2,000 UK based respondents, key findings include:

The majority (80%) of UK consumers “don’t have a clue” how many organisations use, store or have access to their personal data, including their email addresses, contact numbers, and bank details.

Yet almost half (48%) of UK consumers say they are very aware of the laws that protect their personal data. As a result, almost one third (32%) would proactively get in touch with an organisation to see how it is using their personal data or to check if it is storing their personal data in a compliant manner. More than one in ten (13%) have already done so at least once.

Just one in 10 (9%) UK consumers believe we are already at the point when every business is meeting its legal obligations to keep customer data private. In addition, almost a quarter (24%) of the UK public either see this as a distant future or believe it will never happen.

Nearly half (49%) of UK consumers would pay more to do business with an organisation that is committed to protecting their data privacy – surpassing Germany (41%), Spain (36%), and France (17%).

