Panchan Peer-to-Peer Botnet

Akamai security researchers have released discovery on Panchan, a new peer-to-peer botnet and SSH worm that emerged in March and has been actively breaching Linux servers since. Panchan, written in Golang, utilizes its built-in concurrency features to maximize spreadability and execute malware modules. The malware also harvests SSH keys to perform lateral movement.

To view the full report: https://www.akamai.com/blog/security/new-p2p-botnet-panchan