Playstation Scammers Leave Woman On The Breadline After Using Bank Account To Pay For Games As She Slept

ccording to Lancs Live, a mum says she has been left on the breadline after fraudsters hacked her bank account and stole hundreds of pounds to buy PlayStation games as she slept. She says she only realised what had happened when her husband heard the notifications pinging through to her phone of the purchases, all of which were to ‘PlayStation Network London’. She alerted her bank and PlayStation as well as reporting the matter to police and Action Fraud. However, she claims her bank, which is the community banking division of Contis, told her that her fraud claim was not going to be upheld.