PM’s Phone Number Not Changed for 15 Years

BACKGROUND

The Prime Minister’s personal mobile phone number has in the public domain for the past decade and a half. The discovery of Boris Johnson’s mobile phone number on a press release from 2006 has been identified as a huge security oversight by many. But is the fact that Boris didn’t change his phone number surprising.

Nikhil Shoorji
April 30, 2021
Managing Director Europe
Infobip

Changing a mobile phone number is perceived as one of the most inconvenient things to manage.

The revelation that the Prime Minister's phone number has been freely available in the public domain for 15 years may seem shocking. But when you realise just how reluctant Brits are to change their number, it’s maybe less so.

 

Research from Infobip revealed that the average person clings to their mobile number for almost ten years. Those aged 55+, like Boris, are particularly tied to their digits, having the same number for 11 years, while 63% aged 55+ have never changed their number. 

 

Changing a mobile phone number is perceived as one of the most inconvenient things to manage; Brits aged 35-54 rank changing their mobile phone number (28%) as more inconvenient than changing their own surname (26%).

  

Boris's transgression is a major national security issue and a reminder that, although we love our mobile phones and our numbers, these are powerful communication tools that should be wielded carefully.

