Police Return £4m To Victims Of International Crypto Scam

The Greater Manchester Police have managed to return $22.3 million (equivalent to £15m*) in virtual currency to its rightful owners after successfully bringing down a dodgy crypto savings and trading service. To ensure the thugs behind this con are brought to justice, specialist officers from the Manchester police force were able to seize approximately 150 bitcoins totaling about $18 million (£12m). So far 23 claimants have been verified by police and had their money returned. Detective Chief Inspector Joe Harrop, an economic and cyber crime expert from the Greater Manchester Police force said “It is becoming apparent that these scams are opening up a new type of criminal enterprise and we want our communities to be aware of these risks before they fall prey or become involved in these crimes.”

