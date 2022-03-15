Privacy Expert On Fake Valorant Cheats On YouTube Infect You With RedLine Stealer

Following the news that Fake Valorant cheats on YouTube infect you with RedLine stealer Fake Valorant cheats on YouTube infect you with RedLine stealer (bleepingcomputer.com), privacy expert highlights the danger of clicking unverified links on YouTube, and where you can find ‘legitimate’ cheats.
Experts Comments
What do you think of the topic? Do you agree with expert(s) or share your expert opinion below.
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
Video game cheats, mods, and peripheral software have long been popular ways to distribute malware. Users frequently ignore warnings about the software being unsigned, and they often extend privileges to installers and executable files under the assumption that they must do so in order for the software to work. That allows the malware to get deep into users' systems. I don't condone cheating, but many mods and peripheral software are legitimate. If you want to download third-party stuff for a.....Read More
Video game cheats, mods, and peripheral software have long been popular ways to distribute malware. Users frequently ignore warnings about the software being unsigned, and they often extend privileges to installers and executable files under the assumption that they must do so in order for the software to work. That allows the malware to get deep into users' systems. I don't condone cheating, but many mods and peripheral software are legitimate. If you want to download third-party stuff for a game, I recommend sticking to open source. You can often get well-maintained and audited builds of the software you want directly from Github, where anyone can inspect the code. Although this is not a foolproof way to avoid malware, it will drastically reduce the chances of getting infected. Unless you really trust the Youtuber, avoid clicking on links in Youtube descriptions.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/privacy-expert-on-fake-valorant-cheats-on-youtube-infect-you-with-redline-stealer
Facebook Message
@Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/privacy-expert-on-fake-valorant-cheats-on-youtube-infect-you-with-redline-stealer