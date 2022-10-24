Prolific Ransomware Group Targeting NAS Devices To Extort Vendors

It has been reported that a prolific ransomware group targeting network-attached storage (NAS) devices this year monetizes its efforts by extorting both vendors and their end customers, according to a new report. Group–IB’s study, Deadbolt ransomware: nothing but NASty, is based on its analysis of a sample of the malware, which first appeared at the start of the year. In an ongoing campaign, it has targeted NAS devices from Taiwanese vendor QNAP belonging to SMBs, schools, individual home users and others using zero-day vulnerabilities as an initial access/attack vector.