Quantum Readiness- Key Concern For Top Dogs In Cybersecurity

While quantum has become a big buzzword, the security implications are still very real.
Cybersecurity leaders are very concerned by “harvest now, decrypt later” report finds.
Quantum computers, once viable, will render existing encryption (cryptographic algorithms) redundant. This means that organisations must transfer to quantum-safe algorithms immediately to ensure they are ready in time!
While the much-touted ‘Quantum Apocalypse’ may be several years away, governments and organizations across the globe must begin preparing for the new age of quantum computing; an advanced type of computation that leans on quantum physics to run multiple processes simultaneously. For more than fifty years, public key infrastructure, or PKI, has been relied upon by almost all organizations to provide the cryptographic backbone which secures devices and the humans using them. Like most things, nothing lasts, and the PKI we all rely upon to maintain digital trust is severely threatened by quantum computing. Quantum computing will render traditional PKI, as we know it, no longer fit for purpose. This poses a very real threat to the information security systems we all rely on to protect our freedom, liberty, privacy, and security. To remain secure, the world will have to adopt new families of quantum-resistant cryptography. The US-based NIST is currently working on selecting what the world’s post-quantum standards will be.