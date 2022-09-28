Racist Slurs Displayed On Apple News After Hacking

A hacker who infiltrated Fast Company sent obscene push notifications to Apple News users’ home screens on Tuesday night, sparking a shutdown of the magazine’s website. The US-based business magazine said on Twitter that “two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart” after its content management system was hacked on Tuesday evening.
Typically when obscene messages or tweets are published within a hack, the finger usually points at young behaviour in its juvenile sentiment. However, the bigger picture lies with bigger potential implications. If the hack is thought to have occurred through shared passwords across multiple accounts then this is another embarrassing attack which could have easily been prevented. If thought to have been used for the administrator account also then this could have been extremely damaging. Hopefully this will act as yet another reminder to all companies using multiple tools to use unique passwords.