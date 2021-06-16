Ransomware Infects US Weapons Contractor

BACKGROUND:
Following the news that US nuclear weapons contractor Sol Oriens has suffered a cyberattack allegedly at the hands of the REvil ransomware gang, which claims to be auctioning data stolen during the attack, expert commented below.
A small, veteran owned company, most likely bound by multiple NIST Standards, working on nuclear weapons secrets, is probably one of the more secure manufacturers out there. And yet, we see the same story repeat itself when the Big Game Hunter cybercriminals target an organization, they are likely to get in.
The scary part is that Sol Orien is only 1 of the 300,000+ companies sitting in the same boat. Our Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is a crucial part of our national defense, and in general, leads the way in security is many facets, including cybersecurity.
Sometimes it’s a global DIB manufacturer with big budgets for high tech tools and cybersecurity programs trying to defend a massive global footprint. Other times it’s smaller, secretive, defendable footprints. But the storyline is the same. A lapse in security led to a breach, and facilities with more visibility fared better than those without.
Knowing when to give up and pay the ransom, what systems to shut down, versus when to fight for your network generally depends on what tools were implemented prior to last year.
If defenders aren’t ready when the attackers arrive tomorrow, which they will, the cost of recovery will far outweigh the cost of today’s inaction.Read Less
