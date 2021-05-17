Rapid7 Says Source Code Accessed In Codecov Supply Chain Breach

BACKGROUND:
Cybersecurity company Rapid7 acknowledged that due to a breach of software supplier Codecov, its source code was accessed by attackers. Hashicorp, Confluent, and Twilio have previously confirmed their code was similarly impacted by the Codecov breach.
Rapid7 is just the latest computer security company in the headlines for being compromised for one reason or another. Computer security companies are just regular companies. Some have better security than other companies, some not so much. I remember the first time a company I worked for did a security review of the source code of a far larger, very popular security company that nearly the whole world used at the time. You would think that their source code would be tight, error free. Instead, it had hundreds of security vulnerabilities. Simple, easy-to-see, security vulnerabilities. Just because you’re a security company or make a security product doesn’t impart some special magic that they will be better secured than any other company, although I’m sure most customers think it’s an unspoken obligation. But realistically, all customers need to hold their vendors to the highest possible security controls and practices possible. Don’t assume jus because they are a computer security company that they do their own internal security better than most companies, because you’d be surprised how often that is not true. With all of that said, Rapid7, like FireEye, is getting caught up in a supply chain attack method that is difficult to prevent from the customer-perspective.Read Less
