Record Year For UK Cyber Investment, Expert Weighs In

According to Annual Cyber Sector Report, the security industry has contributed £5.3bn to the country during 2021, a 33% relative increase compared to what it was in 2020 and 12.5% over 2017 – which is the earliest date that statistics have been available publicly. The findings showed that people operating in this space added more value to the nation’s economy than healthcare, energy and pharmaceutical sectors combined.

There are approximately 1,840 active firms that employ the top cybersecurity personnel in the country. 50% of them are outside London and the South East. Each on-staff is worth roughly $180,000.

Experts Comments