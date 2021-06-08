Reddit, Gov.uk, Spotify, PayPal And More Go Down In Fastly CDN Outage

BACKGROUND:

The popular websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack Overflow, GitHub, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC, Financial Times are currently facing an outage. A glitch at Fastly, a popular CDN provider, is thought to be the reason, according to a product manager at Financial Times. Fastly has confirmed it’s facing an outage on its status website.

UPDATE: #Fastly CDN is the cause of the problem that has affected the major websites on the internet. BBC, CNN, Guardian, The Verge and many other news org website's are down. pic.twitter.com/NOuh8E5EWa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 8, 2021

Experts Comments