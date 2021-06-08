Expert Comments

Reddit, Gov.uk, Spotify, PayPal And More Go Down In Fastly CDN Outage

BACKGROUND:

The popular websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack Overflow, GitHub, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC, Financial Times are currently facing an outage. A glitch at Fastly, a popular CDN provider, is thought to be the reason, according to a product manager at Financial Times. Fastly has confirmed it’s facing an outage on its status website.

Mark Rodbert
June 08, 2021
CEO
Idax

It is remarkable that within ten minutes, one outage can send the world into chaos. This demonstrates the extent to which the move to the cloud has changed the things that companies need to protect.

 

Whether the people inside a company or a supplier have made a mistake, or malicious perpetrators outside the perimeter have created the problem, it's so important that we create firebreaks in the system so that if one company, or even just one well connected employee is compromised, the whole system isn't brought to its knees.

Jake Moore
June 08, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

Whether it be malicious or otherwise, this highlights the importance and significance of these vast hosting companies and what they represent. It would be difficult to point the finger at an attack at this early development stage, but it cannot be ruled out due to the impact a potential attack could have. These middle suppliers are an easy target should they ever be hit with the perfect attack. Multiple areas will be significantly impacted as a result of this, along with an inevitable financial hit.

