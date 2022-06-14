Report Reveals $1.7 Billion Hacked From Top 10 Centralised Crypto Exchanges Over The Last Decade

A new study from BestBitcoinExchange.io has assessed which of the top crypto exchanges have suffered the worst hacks in the past, which are the safest to trust going forward, and which should be avoided. 

The experts analyzed data from the top 25 crypto exchanges over the last ten years, to identify which are the most susceptible to hacks, and which are the safest exchanges to store your cryptocurrency.

You can read the full story here: https://www.bestbitcoinexchange.io/almost-2-billion-hacked-from-best-crypto-exchanges/

Key findings of the study include:

  • Binance, Coinbase, and FTX were found to be the safest cryptocurrency exchanges.
  • 40% of the top 25 crypto exchanges have been hacked in the last ten years, with over $1.7 billion stolen across these attacks.
  • The largest of these hacks was that of Bitfinex, which lost $623 million in 2016.
  • A Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) set up by Binance in 2018 has now hit a value of $1 billion, creating a safety buffer for users which is unfound on smaller exchanges.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Expert Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x