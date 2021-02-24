Response Comment: Half Of Businesses Suffered A Cyber-Attack In Last 12 Months

Expert Comments

City AM has revealed that just over half (51%) of businesses in the UK have suffered a cyber-attack in the last 12 months. Research by the Chartered Institute of Internal Audits (CIIA), which quizzed nearly 200 businesses of all sizes and across various sectors, found the biggest barrier to implementing better cybersecurity practices during the pandemic were competing priorities, employees working remotely, and insufficient budgets.

Combatting the issue from a business perspective requires an overhaul of cybersecurity policy. Personal devices must be protected with VPN or ZTNA software, and public cloud applications and infrastructure should be properly protected with the right application security. Employees should go through regular training on the evolving cyber threatscape, and learn the best-practice security methods when working from a remote environment. CSOs and IT Managers also have a responsibility to remain on the lookout for new angles and entry points to their system, which hackers could find, and take advantage of, unless properly diagnosed.

