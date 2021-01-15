Expert Comments

Ring Is Testing End-To-End Encrypted Videos For Their Smart Doorbells

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

It has been reported that Ring has launched a technical preview of video end-to-end encryption to bolster the security of home video feeds. This week, the Amazon-owned smart doorbell maker said the feature is currently being rolled out to customers in order to elicit feedback, and if it proves to be successful, end-to-end video encryption could eventually be offered to users that want to add an “additional layer of security to their videos” as an opt-in feature. “We will continue to innovate and invest in features that empower our neighbors with the ability to easily view, understand, and manage how their videos and information stay secure with Ring,” the company says. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Martin Jartelius
January 15, 2021
CSO
Outpost24

It’s still great to see something that had potential but also substantial challenges rise to take a very serious positioning in regards to security.

When we researched Ring equipment when they hit the market, they carried all the hallmarks of IoT technology rushed to market, including undocumented possibilities to extract the Wi-Fi passwords from the devices and a range of other risks privately disclosed to Ring at the time. It is good to see that those issues are long gone and that the vendor is pushing forwards to increase the control over information it offers to its users. It should be noted however that adding encryption for the feeds

.....Read More

When we researched Ring equipment when they hit the market, they carried all the hallmarks of IoT technology rushed to market, including undocumented possibilities to extract the Wi-Fi passwords from the devices and a range of other risks privately disclosed to Ring at the time. It is good to see that those issues are long gone and that the vendor is pushing forwards to increase the control over information it offers to its users. It should be noted however that adding encryption for the feeds as such relies entirely on the vendor, which is already what is safeguarding the information today – the initiative is good, but the primary risk, the vendor or an entity accessing information via the vendor, still remain. Completely regardless of this, it’s still great to see something that had potential but also substantial challenges rise to take a very serious positioning in regards to security.

  Read Less
Eoin Keary
January 15, 2021
CEO and Cofounder
Edgescan

End-to-end encryption should be standard, not something people have to opt in to, in my opinion.

End-to-end encryption should be standard, not something people have to opt in to, in my opinion. Consumers who purchase IoT devices such as Ring may not be savvy enough to consider the implications of no end-to-end encryption. Vendors should provide strong security controls when it comes to the protection of consumers privacy, and these should be enabled by default. Not enabling end-to-end encryption in relation to physical security devices such as Ring may lead to unauthorised monitoring of

.....Read More

End-to-end encryption should be standard, not something people have to opt in to, in my opinion. Consumers who purchase IoT devices such as Ring may not be savvy enough to consider the implications of no end-to-end encryption. Vendors should provide strong security controls when it comes to the protection of consumers privacy, and these should be enabled by default. Not enabling end-to-end encryption in relation to physical security devices such as Ring may lead to unauthorised monitoring of consumers’ home and turn into a physical security risk.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Insight On Classiscam Expands To Europe

Experts Insight On Mimecast Breach

Expert Reaction On Microsoft Remained Most-spoofed Brand At End Of...

Experts Insight On APT35 Recent Phishing Attacks

British Airways Subject To Lawsuit After Data Breach – Industry...

Expert Insight On Critical “Orbit Fox” WordPress Plugin Vulnerability

Physical Access To The Capital: Potential Security Risks

Healthcare Web App Attacks Up 51%; 498 Attacks/month, Per Org....

Experts Commentary On DarkMarket Being Taken Down By Europol

Is Signal The Safest Alternative? What Expert Says