Rogue Actors Slipping Through The Cracks Into Business’ Internal Networks

New statistics reveal that cybercriminals are now spending longer inside businesses‘ internal networks after their initial breach, having a 36% increase in attacker dwell time compared to 2021.
Rogue actors are now spending an average dwell time of 51 days inside an organisation’s network, not only posing a threat to businesses’ confidential data but also increasing the risk of further attacks.“These attacks are more prominent in smaller businesses, with rogue actors viewing them as particularly vulnerable.
All organisations, big or small, must approach security with multiple layers of cyber defences. This means increasing training for staff to spot threats or suspicious requests – but also investing in technology like identity security which can detect unusual or suspicious user behaviour and deal with identity-related threats well before a breach occurs.