Russian Hacker Group Says Cyber Attacks Continue On Lithuania

As you may know, Russian hacker group Killnet told Reuters that it was continuing a major cyber attack on Lithuania on Tuesday in retaliation for Vilnius’s decision to cease the transit of some goods under European Union sanctions to Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.
via: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-hacker-group-says-cyber-attacks-continue-lithuania-2022-06-28/
It’s DDOS attacks, the groups are essentially pushing websites and services offline using large volumes of traffic. It can be seen that for example the tax agency is down, while other entities who are using DDOS mitigation remains unaffected. It is an efficient means of causing harm with a relative technical ease of the operation which Ukraine has already suffered for some time. At the moment it is highly effective, but as mitigations migrate further out in the networks to counter the traffic, the problem will decrease. Just as sanctions are a weapon suited for a non direct conflict, so is the cyber attack.