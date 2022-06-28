Following the news that:
Russian hackers claim responsibility for cyberattack on Lithuania
Russian hackers claim responsibility for cyberattack on Lithuania | Cybersecurity News | Al Jazeera
IT security expert commented below.
Following the news that:
Russian hackers claim responsibility for cyberattack on Lithuania
Russian hackers claim responsibility for cyberattack on Lithuania | Cybersecurity News | Al Jazeera
IT security expert commented below.
In the scale of sophistication, denial of service attacks are really at the low end. These happen all the time, and rarely rise to a level that makes the news. Denial of Service attacks usually do not depend on vulnerabilities in the target, rather they work on exhausting the resources available to the target, and through that disrupt their services. While there are not many specific details about the attack, the wide range of organizations impacted (both public and private) it is likely that the attack was aimed at the internet service provider, rather than the institutions themselves. As I mentioned, these attacks are already fairly widespread throughout the world. Some infrastructure is simply more resilient and can fend the attacks more effectively.