Scottish Environment Agency Continues To Suffer Following Christmas Eve Ransomware Attack

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has confirmed that it was hit by a ransomware attack last month and is continuing to feel the impact, according to ZDNet. The cyberattack was carried out on Christmas Eve. The government regulator representing Scotland’s government also confirmed that 1.2GB was stolen in the attack. The attack also affect the operation of SEPA in providing flood forecasting and warning services, as well as regulation and monitoring services. While the organisation itself hasn’t confirmed what form of ransomware it has fallen victim to, Conti ransomware has claimed the attack.

