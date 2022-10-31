Screw The Algorithm – Decentralise Twitter Now, Says Expert

With Musk’s takeover finally official, heads are rolling at Twitter. However, there is still little clarity over how he will achieve his lofty ambitions for the social media platform.
While some fear the free-speech loving billionaire will turn Twitter into an uninhabitable platform, many experts believe a decentralised approach will finally bring power back to the people.
The way forward is to decentralise Twitter and decentralise moderation: no one person should control the town square. By building on an open protocol, users could subscribe to reputation feeds for the content they desire, rather than be at the mercy of any algorithm (transparent or otherwise). Musk’s takeover bid has now been approved by Twitter’s board, which could be the first step forward towards a decentralised Twitter – giving power back to its users.