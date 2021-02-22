Expert Comments

Security A Glaring Issue For Chatroom App Clubhouse After Conversations Were Breached

It has been reported that chatroom app Clubhouse has a critical security flaw which allows an unidentified user to stream Clubhouse audio feeds from “multiple rooms” into their own third-party website. The company responded by permanently banning the unidentified user and have installed new security controls to prevent the flaw.

Martin Jartelius
February 22, 2021
CSO
Outpost24

Clubhouse is a platform for social communication, most risks associated with the platform that are raised relate to privacy, essentially something the platform already have issues with managing and addressing according to amongst others the German data protection authorities.

 

Clubhouse is a platform for social communication, most risks associated with the platform that are raised relate to privacy, essentially something the platform already have issues with managing and addressing according to amongst others the German data protection authorities.

 

Personally, I have not spent an ounce of effort looking into the platform and how it works, but I think we can all agree that there is room for doubt that for a company that forgot to address GDPR in its terms and conditions, technical security would have been first in mind when building it. Use the platform for what it is, a space to meet and chat in a likely insecure and far from a privacy-focused environment, and if you are comfortable with that – you won’t be disappointed. If privacy is your thing, this for sure is not the platform to choose for your interactions.

