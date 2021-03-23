Security Experts On Popular MangaDex Site Shuts Down Due To Cyberattack

Manga scanlation giant MangaDex has been temporarily shut down after suffering a cyberattack and having its source code stolen. MangaDex is one of the largest manga scanlation (scanned translations) sites where visitors can read manga comics online for free. According to SimilarWeb, MangaDex is the 179th most frequently visited site on the web, with over 76 million visitors per month.
