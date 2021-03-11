Security Flaw In Popular iPhone App Exposes Call Recordings Of Thousands

A popular iPhone call recording app exposed the recordings of thousands of users data, a security researcher at PingSafe has found. The Call Recorder app contains a security vulnerability that enabled third-parties to access a user’s entire library of recordings, just by knowing their phone number. Apple doesn’t offer call recording as a stock feature on the iPhone, so those wishing to do so easily need an app to facilitate the function. The app makers proudly claim the app has been downloaded over 1 million times and says it was a top 20 business app in 20 countries. Noted security researcher Anand Prakash was able to sniff out the flaw using a proxy to replace his phone number with the number of another user, enabling him to listen into recordings at will.

