Security Researcher “Chrome 0day” Tweet – Expert Insight

Security researcher Rajvardhan Agarwal tweeted that he dropped a “chrome 0day,” sharing a proof-of-concept (PoC) in a GitHub repository.

Satnam Narang
April 14, 2021
Senior Research Engineer
Tenable

We strongly encourage users and organizations alike to ensure they are patching their browsers like Chrome and Edge as soon as possible.

There are reports of a 1-day vulnerability in the V8 JavaScript engine used by Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge (Chromium). This vulnerability was disclosed on social media on April 12 but appears to be the same flaw that was reported during the Pwn2Own contest held earlier this month. The known vulnerability has been patched in the V8 engine, but yet to be patched in both Chrome and Edge. 

 

While it is concerning that details about a vulnerability in popular web browsers has been publicly

