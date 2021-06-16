Security Threats To Minimally Staffed/Abandoned Offices Post Pandemic – Expert Source

BACKGROUND:
The pandemic was the perfect time to gain physical access to abandoned or minimally staffed locations. While the opportunities to tailgate and piggyback into facilities have lessened due to low foot traffic, it is still an easy way to gain access. With locations still being abandoned or minimally staffed, even today, it gives an attacker more time to locate poorly secured or unlocked ingress points.
Dot Your Expert Comments
