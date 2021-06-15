Serious Vulnerability in Microsoft Teams That Could Expose Confidential Files

It has been disclosed that a serious vulnerability in Microsoft Teams has been discovered by Tenable’s Zero-Day Research Team. By abusing PowerApps functionality (a separate product used within Teams for building and using custom business apps), threat actors could gain persistent read/write access to a victim user’s email, Teams chats, OneDrive, Sharepoint, and a variety of other services by way of a malicious Microsoft Teams tab and Power Automate flows.

Exploit of this vulnerability is limited to authenticated users within a Teams organisation who have the ability to create Power Apps tabs, meaning it can’t be exploited by an untrusted/unauthenticated attacker. However, the permission to create these tabs is enabled by default, meaning a third-party contractor, disgruntled employee, or even an ex-employee whose access hasn’t been revoked could launch an attack.

Experts Comments