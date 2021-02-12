Singtel Cyberattack Via 3rd Party Accellion File Sharing System – Experts Perspective

Singapore telecom company Singtel informed customers that its file-sharing system called FTA was it with a cyberattack. The company statement said the system was “illegally attacked by unidentified hackers. This is a standalone system that we use to share information internally as well as with external stakeholders. Accellion has informed us that this incident is part of a wider concerted attack against users of their file-sharing system. Cybersecurity experts offer perspective.
Experts Comments
In the vein of what we witnessed post FireEye breach at the end of 2020, the fallout from this has the potential to be significant, especially for a company as high profile as Accellion to be associated.
Much like the response we saw from FireEye back in December, the key here will be for Singtel to ensure transparency with it customers and stakeholders, regarding how this breach may impact them and the support and precautions necessary for clients to manage potential risks.
Business leaders and organizations need to take time out of their day to carry out due-diligence in relation to the Accellion breach. This will help them determine the likelihood of their exposure to the breach and establish the full use of Accellion in their organizations.
It's critical to ask each business leader if they are using an Accellion account belonging to a customer, partner, and/or vendor organization to send or receive shared files. An organization may not be directly exposed to.....Read More
The breaches revolving around Accellion’s decades-old software—most recently affecting Singtel—underscores several points about effective cybersecurity. With older, legacy software embedded within your operations, always work with vendors to update frequently or replace software that works with sensitive information, regardless of the potential costs. The risk of exposure is too expensive not to factor into your decision-making and capital expenditures.
In addition, take data security.....Read More
The key here is to note that hackers are usually INSIDE the enterprise, undetected for a long time. F5 reported in 2021 the average time it takes to discover a ":credential spill" is 327 days.
By this time, we have to assume that an attacker is going to penetrate our network, servers, applications in some form or another. Billions of scans are running daily - looking for known, published vulnerabilities. Chances are one of our systems is not fully patched or even SHIPPED w/ a vulnerability.....Read More
The Accellion file transfer product used by Sintel is 20 years old, and continues to be used by many organizations in the financial, governmental and commercial sector to transfer large files, despite Accellion’s offering of newer and more secure file sharing solutions. That’s problematic – it’s the kind of decision that puts companies at sharply increased risk. The fact is that breaches are going to happen, and possibly through a 3rd party.
The takeaway is that when a company pushes out.....Read More
The data breach at Singtel appears isolated to the Accellion FTA (File Transfer Appliance) but it highlights a number of potential risks with 3rd party assets, the inherent challenge of keeping kit in service past it's useful life, and delaying security patches.
Accellion themselves reported an exploit in the wild in late December 2020 and quickly released a patch to address the problem. Unfortunately, it would appear the patch wasn't applied to Singtel's system, resulting in the breach.
Pat.....Read More
Experts Comments
The breach experienced by Singtel is another harsh reminder of the dangers organisations face when sharing customer data with third parties. When the technology used to transfer data possess poor security, it impacts consumer privacy, can result in security breaches and irreparable brand and financial damage.
Companies therefor need to establish a new and secure way where they can safely exchange data with their partners – without compromising security. One of the biggest trends we are.....Read More
