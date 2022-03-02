Soaring Cyber Attacks On BBC – ‘No Industry Is Untouchable’

In light of official figures showing that the BBC fends off an average of 383,278 email attacks every day, Industry leaders reacted below. 

Experts Comments

March 02, 2022
Steve Bradford
Senior Vice President
SailPoint

No industry is untouchable when it comes to cybercrime. Attacks on high-profile media organisations have been sent soaring due to the amount of sensitive intelligence they gather for different investigations.

That the BBC has fended off almost 50 million cyber attacks in just four months shows how just how intensely cyber criminals are operating in order to get what they want.

To manage these risks effectively, organisations must ensure they have robust cyber security measures in place - not just increasing training and awareness for staff to spot threats like phishing scams, but also investing in technology like identity security to manage who has access to what, and when. This is crucial to spotting unusual, suspicious behaviour and dealing with threats well before a breach occurs.

