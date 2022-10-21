Software Supply Chain Attacks Soar 742% In Three Years 

So far in 2022, researchers at Sonotype have discovered over 88,000 malicious open source packages, a 742% increase per year since 2019. The packages were caught using AI behavioral analysis and automated policy enforcement and verified by the research team.

The results found in Sonatype’s 8th Annual State of the Software Supply Chain report were compiled from a study of the four major open source ecosystems, including Maven, NpM, PyPI and NuGet.  Downloads in 2022 from these systems are estimated at 3.1 Trillion highlighting the growing risk to corporate systems from threat actors inserting malicious packages into repositories, as well as accidental vulns downloaded by development teams.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Expert Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David.maynor
David.maynor , Senior Director of Threat Intelligence
InfoSec Expert
October 21, 2022 12:51 pm

Supply chaos attacks are so hot right now. The large opensource projects have safeguards for malicious code submission or other supply chain attacks. The problem is with the smaller projects, as most end users have no idea they are using. For instance during Log4j in December 2021 it was written off as a non-event because nobody explicitly listed Log4j as a developer tool. That org found out the hard way Log4j was everywhere. 

Apply that to not just vulnerabilities but malicious attackers targeting smaller projects without the security rigor of larger projects slipping in backdoored packages is almost Childs play. Compounding this problem, these surreptitious packages often get discovered by an eagle eyed admin or researcher in the wild. This is a very hard problem to solve.

Last edited 2 hours ago by david.maynor
0

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x