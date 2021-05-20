SolarWinds Hack Happened Months Earlier Than Thought

BACKGROUND:

The Solar Winds CEO has announced that its infamous hack may have happened months earlier than thought.

Sudhakar Ramakrishna suggested that hackers that penetrated 10 U.S. government agencies and scores of companies may have been inside his company’s network as early as January 2019.

Eric Milam, VP of Research and Intelligence, BlackBerry shares his view: this is not a shock! Many threat actors lie low for months before activation. This means organisations must be deploying tools to catch breaches even once they have happened.

Experts Comments