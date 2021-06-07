Expert Comments

SonicWall Sheds Light On Ransomware Attacks As NCSC Announces Continued Rise

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

Last week, NCSC announced it is investigating another increase in ransomware attacks against schools, colleges and universities in the UK.

SonicWall’s threat research reveals that:

  • The UK was the 4th worst-affected country for ransomware, with 8.5 million attacks, making up 4.2% of all global attacks
  • Global ransomware attacks rose 62%, with 304.6 million attacks worldwide
  • April 2021 was the highest single month of ransomware ever on record (48.3M)
  • There has been a 90% year to date increase in ransomware (Jan-April’20 vs. Jan-April ’21)

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Terry Greer-King
June 07, 2021
VP EMEA
SonicWall

Hackers can not only disable networks, but they can also thoroughly infiltrate the systems and access any data to use as a lever.

Ransomware attackers have identified universities’ vulnerabilities as providing something valuable as well as information that is readily exportable. Hackers can not only disable networks, but they can also thoroughly infiltrate the systems and access any data to use as a lever. If a hacker gains access to credentials,  intellectual property or research in an environment where multi-factor authentication is not used, the hacker may access an organisation's records, bypassing security altogether.

.....Read More

Ransomware attackers have identified universities’ vulnerabilities as providing something valuable as well as information that is readily exportable. Hackers can not only disable networks, but they can also thoroughly infiltrate the systems and access any data to use as a lever. If a hacker gains access to credentials,  intellectual property or research in an environment where multi-factor authentication is not used, the hacker may access an organisation's records, bypassing security altogether.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Leaked Spreadsheet Exposes Details Of UK Special Forces Soldiers

Expert Insight On Threat Actors Delivering Prevalent Info-stealers Via Pay-per-click...

Wave Of Ransomware Draws Government Attention, Expert Weighs In

Herfordshire County Council Reports Almost 16,000 Cyber ‘Attacks’

Experts React: White House Open Letter To Companies Re Ransomware

Bank Fraud Up 159% in Q1, Feedzai Reports – Expert...

Security Expert Re: FUJIFILM Ransomware Attack

Expert React: Battle For The Galaxy – 6 Million Gamers...

Experts Insight: Ransomware Attack On Steamship Authority Of Massachusetts Ferry...

World Wide Web Consortium Main Website Goes Down – Response...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy