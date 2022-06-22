Strava App Flaw Reveals Israeli Secret Bases

A flaw in the popular fitness app Strava has recently allowed threat actors to uncover the location and movements of Israeli officials at secret bases.

The full story can be read here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-61879383

FakeReporter, an Israeli group that combats malicious online activity, reported that a suspicious user named “Ez Shehl” had exploited these functions to upload fake GPS data to create route segments inside secret facilities associated with Israel’s military.