Supermarket Chain Wegmans Notifies Customers Of Data Breach

BACKGROUND:

Wegmans Food Markets notified customers that some of their information was exposed after the company became aware that two of its databases were publicly accessible on the Internet because of a configuration issue. “We recently became aware that, due to a previously undiscovered configuration issue, two of our cloud databases, which are used for business purposes and are meant to be kept internal to Wegmans, were inadvertently left open to potential outside access,” the supermarket chain said in a press release. Customer information exposed in the data breach included names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, Shoppers Club numbers, and Wegmans.com account e-mail addresses and passwords.

Experts Comments