Expert Comments

Supermarket Chain Wegmans Notifies Customers Of Data Breach

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Pravin Rasiah

BACKGROUND:

Wegmans Food Markets notified customers that some of their information was exposed after the company became aware that two of its databases were publicly accessible on the Internet because of a configuration issue. “We recently became aware that, due to a previously undiscovered configuration issue, two of our cloud databases, which are used for business purposes and are meant to be kept internal to Wegmans, were inadvertently left open to potential outside access,” the supermarket chain said in a press release. Customer information exposed in the data breach included names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, Shoppers Club numbers, and Wegmans.com account e-mail addresses and passwords.

Experts Comments

Pravin Rasiah
June 21, 2021
VP of Product
CloudSphere

Awareness within the cloud environment is crucial to preventing data leaks.

Awareness within the cloud environment is crucial to preventing data leaks such as this one. Businesses who choose to store sensitive customer information in the cloud are responsible for ensuring that misconfigurations do not occur, and information stays secure. To protect brand reputation and keep customers safe, a cloud governance platform providing ongoing monitoring across the cloud landscape is vital to ensuring configuration errors are discovered quickly. With the ability to identify and

.....Read More

Awareness within the cloud environment is crucial to preventing data leaks such as this one. Businesses who choose to store sensitive customer information in the cloud are responsible for ensuring that misconfigurations do not occur, and information stays secure. To protect brand reputation and keep customers safe, a cloud governance platform providing ongoing monitoring across the cloud landscape is vital to ensuring configuration errors are discovered quickly. With the ability to identify and remediate risks in real time, businesses can stay apprised of security risks before it’s too late.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Ethical Hacker Shares Insight On My Egg Bank Ransomware Attack

Expert Commentary – Australian Firms Could Be Forced To Declare...

Turbotax Customer Data Breach – Cyber Expert Comments

Int’l. Cybercrime Prevention Act Rafted To Boost CI Security

South Korean Nuclear Institute Attacked By North Korea Hacking Group

Experts Insight On Carnival Cruises Recent Data Breach

Google Docs Used To Host Phishing Attacks

Protecting Amazon Prime Day Shoppers From Online Fraud – Expert...

Experts React: San Francisco Water Treatment Plant Breach

Expert Weighs In On Biden Tells Putin Certain Cyberattacks Should...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy