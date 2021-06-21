Supermarket Chain Wegmans Notifies Customers Of Data Breach

BACKGROUND:
Wegmans Food Markets notified customers that some of their information was exposed after the company became aware that two of its databases were publicly accessible on the Internet because of a configuration issue. “We recently became aware that, due to a previously undiscovered configuration issue, two of our cloud databases, which are used for business purposes and are meant to be kept internal to Wegmans, were inadvertently left open to potential outside access,” the supermarket chain said in a press release. Customer information exposed in the data breach included names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, Shoppers Club numbers, and Wegmans.com account e-mail addresses and passwords.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Awareness within the cloud environment is crucial to preventing data leaks such as this one. Businesses who choose to store sensitive customer information in the cloud are responsible for ensuring that misconfigurations do not occur, and information stays secure. To protect brand reputation and keep customers safe, a cloud governance platform providing ongoing monitoring across the cloud landscape is vital to ensuring configuration errors are discovered quickly. With the ability to identify and.....Read More
Awareness within the cloud environment is crucial to preventing data leaks such as this one. Businesses who choose to store sensitive customer information in the cloud are responsible for ensuring that misconfigurations do not occur, and information stays secure. To protect brand reputation and keep customers safe, a cloud governance platform providing ongoing monitoring across the cloud landscape is vital to ensuring configuration errors are discovered quickly. With the ability to identify and remediate risks in real time, businesses can stay apprised of security risks before it’s too late.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@, , provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Awareness within the cloud environment is crucial to preventing data leaks...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/supermarket-chain-wegmans-notifies-customers-of-data-breach
Facebook Message
@, , provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Awareness within the cloud environment is crucial to preventing data leaks...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/supermarket-chain-wegmans-notifies-customers-of-data-breach