Tech Experts Discuss International Women in Engineering Day

International Women in Engineering Day 2021: How has the pandemic impacted gender diversity?

Every June, the tech industry comes together to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Ada Lovelace springs back onto social feeds, talented women around the globe are championed, and talk inevitably turns to what can be done to encourage more women into the sector.

Before COVID-19, the industry’s male to female ratio was imbalanced by as much as 77% in favour of male directors. The pandemic has only exacerbated this. In fact, a new study of women in tech reveals:

Over half (57%) feel burned out at work this year, compared to just over a third (36%) of men

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to the pandemic

So what does International Women in Engineering Day mean today for leading figures in the industry today?

Experts Comments