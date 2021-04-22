Eversource Energy Data Breach Comment

It has been reported that a misconfiguration error has exposed personal data belonging to customers of New England’s largest energy provider. On March 16, Eversource discovered that one of its cloud data storage folders had erroneously been set to open access rather than to restricted access. The company serves more than 3.6 million electric and natural gas customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. An investigation into the data breach launched by Eversource’s security team found that the unsecured folder contained personal data belonging to customers residing in eastern Massachusetts.
Data breaches from cloud computing often happen because sensitive data is stored and processed in clear text form. While cloud service providers offer data security capabilities, the particular business is still the responsible caretaker. The increased attack surface of cloud environments makes for a potentially weak overall security posture. With a hybrid and multi cloud strategy data becomes dispersed across multiple clouds as well as their own datacenters. With that data security becomes even more difficult to manage. Combined with a modern DevOps culture, misconfigurations and overlooking general security requirements are becoming commonplace.
Sensitive data is required for many business use cases - especially those that generate revenue or provide valuable analytics.
Data protection, of course, is a crucial part of the cybersecurity protection framework. Data protection that focuses on the data itself (data-centric security) allows sensitive data to remain protected, even when other security layers in an organization's cybersecurity framework fail, or are bypassed. In addition it anables processing and analytics on protected data, reducing exposure of sensitive data drastically. Companies today who are using technologies such as tokenization are in a better position to ensure that an incident doesn't have to become a data breach.
This breach is further proof that addressing data breaches that occur outside the corporate firewall is vital to managing your third-party risk. As more organizations turn to cloud providers for everything from infrastructure to apps to support employees, save money, and enable digital transformation, they are expanding their attack surface exponentially.
Organisations must constantly scan for leaked documents outside the enterprise perimeter, including connected storage, open databases, cloud applications, and the Dark Web to detect and resolve external risks quickly, before they are exploited.
The legal and regulatory consequences of leaked data often include fines, penalties, and damage to reputation, which drives up customer acquisition costs and decreases lifetime customer value. Similarly, shareholder value can take years to recover, if ever.
