Eversource Energy Data Breach Comment

It has been reported that a misconfiguration error has exposed personal data belonging to customers of New England’s largest energy provider. On March 16, Eversource discovered that one of its cloud data storage folders had erroneously been set to open access rather than to restricted access. The company serves more than 3.6 million electric and natural gas customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. An investigation into the data breach launched by Eversource’s security team found that the unsecured folder contained personal data belonging to customers residing in eastern Massachusetts.

