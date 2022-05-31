Third of UK Firms Have Experienced A Security Breach Since 2020

Third of UK Firms Have Experienced a Security Breach Since 2020 

https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/third-uk-security-breach-2020/

May 31, 2022
Jamie Akhtar
CEO and Co-founder
CyberSmart

It is encouraging to see that the time, effort and money that has been poured into cybersecurity is having a positive effect. Compliance programmes such as Cyber Essentials have clearly played a role in the decline of cyber breaches, and there is clearly reason to believe that breach rates will continue to fall as uptake rises.

It should be noted that supply chain incidents were included in this report for the first time. It’s not uncommon for supply chains to be the first point of attack when targeting larger companies. For this reason, it’s important that organisations and their partners are on the same page when it comes to their security posture. This can be achieved with a combination of proper cybersecurity awareness training, cyber insurance and compliance programmes. By implementing these strategies, organisations mitigate the risk of human error resulting in a breach, ensure that they are protected from the vast majority of cyberattacks, and alleviate financial impacts in the event of a successful breach.

