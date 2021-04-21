Threat Actors Pivot to Find New Ways to Exploit Mobile Devices, Says Expert

Security researchers have uncovered a batch of Google Play apps that stole users’ text messages and made unauthorized purchases on users’ dime.

The malware, which was hidden in eight apps that had more than 700,000 downloads, hijacked SMS message notifications and then made unauthorized purchases, McAfee mobile researchers Sang Ryol Ryu and Chanung Pak said Monday. McAfee is calling the malware Android/Etinu. The researchers said an investigation of the attacker-operated server that controlled infected devices showed it stores all kinds of data from users’ phones, including their mobile carrier, phone number, SMS messages, IP address, country, and network status.

