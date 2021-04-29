Threat Intelligence Expert On ASDA and Morrisons New Phishing Scam

It has been reported that a new SMS malware campaign capable of stealing passwords and banking credentials has started spreading like wildfire in recent weeks. So much so that mobile carriers and law enforcement agencies alike have been prompted to issue warnings about the so-called FluBot campaign. Although the hook to the SMS phishing message is an old one, based on the ‘you have a parcel delivery’ theme, the exploitation method and the way the campaign is evolving are real causes for concern.

Experts Comments