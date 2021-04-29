Expert Comments

Threat Intelligence Expert On ASDA and Morrisons New Phishing Scam

It has been reported that a new SMS malware campaign capable of stealing passwords and banking credentials has started spreading like wildfire in recent weeks. So much so that mobile carriers and law enforcement agencies alike have been prompted to issue warnings about the so-called FluBot campaign. Although the hook to the SMS phishing message is an old one, based on the ‘you have a parcel delivery’ theme, the exploitation method and the way the campaign is evolving are real causes for concern.

Natalie Page
Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst
Talion

Take your time when reading the messages you receive, if something simply looks or feels a little off, it is likely you are being scammed.

For as long as the E-commerce industry has existed, online fraud of this nature has been a major drawback for those wanting to purchase items from the internet. A rise in individuals resorting to online shopping as a result of many countries being put under strict lockdown has seen there be a significant rise in the use of these fraudulent tactics. The pandemic has essentially allowed scammers an environment to mature their skills to an immaculate level, making it now near impossible for the individual user to distinguish between the genuine and the fake. Humans need food, so by adopting grocery stores as a lure, attackers have cunningly opened themselves up to a much wider audience to potentially fall victim to these attacks. 


For anyone utilising online shopping and wanting to avoid being socially engineered by these tactics, take your time when reading the messages you receive, if you feel you are being put under pressure by the sender, if you are being asked to give personal information, or if something simply looks or feels a little off, it is likely you are being scammed.

