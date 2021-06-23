Threat Intelligence Expert On EU Joint Cyber Unit

BACKGROUND:

The European Commission is today laying out a vision to build a new Joint Cyber Unit to tackle the rising number of serious cyber incidents impacting public services, businesses and citizens across the European Union.

The Unit will allow national capitals hit by cyberattacks to ask for help from other countries and the EU, including through rapid response teams that can swoop in and fight off hackers in real time. The plan would also set up a platform for cybercrime police, cyber agencies, diplomats, military services and cybersecurity firms to coordinate responses and share resources.

Experts Comments