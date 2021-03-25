Expert Comments

Threat Intelligence Expert On Facebook News Regarding Cyber Espionage Activity Hitting Uyghurs

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Facebook has just announced cyber espionage activity hitting Uyghurs on the platform

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Ben Read
March 25, 2021
Director of Analysis
Mandiant Threat Intelligence

FireEye uncovered an operation targeting the Uyghur community.

Today, Facebook named FireEye in a report regarding Chinese cyber espionage. FireEye uncovered an operation targeting the Uyghur community and other Chinese speakers through malicious mobile applications that were designed to collect extensive personal information from victims including GPS location, SMS, contacts lists, screenshots, audio and keystrokes. This operation has been active since at least 2019 and is designed for long term persistence on victim phones, enabling the operators to

.....Read More

Today, Facebook named FireEye in a report regarding Chinese cyber espionage. FireEye uncovered an operation targeting the Uyghur community and other Chinese speakers through malicious mobile applications that were designed to collect extensive personal information from victims including GPS location, SMS, contacts lists, screenshots, audio and keystrokes. This operation has been active since at least 2019 and is designed for long term persistence on victim phones, enabling the operators to gather vast amounts of personal data. We believe this operation was conducted in support of the PRC government, which frequently targets the Uyghur minority through cyber espionage activity. On several occasions, the Chinese cyber espionage actors have leveraged mobile malware to target Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong democracy activists and others believed to be threats to the stability of the regime.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

IoT Maker Sierra Wireless Suffers Ransomware Attack – Experts Reaction...

Experts On NCSC’s Warning To Education Sector Around Cyberattacks

CNA Ins. Cyber Attack- Expert Comments

Expert Commentary: Billions Of Records Belonging To FBS Have Been...

Security Expert Warns Of Insider Threat Which Is Often Ignored

FatFace Cyberattack Leaves Shoppers Open To Identity Theft

Expert Reacted On Government Department Has Lost 306 Work Devices...

Android Trojan Posing As Clubhouse App

BlackKingdom Targets Msoft Exchange- Experts Comment

API Security Is Top Concern For Security Leaders – Expert...