Ticketmaster Admits To Hacking Rival Company

As reported by Ars Technica, Ticketmaster has agreed to pay a $10 million criminal fine after admitting its employees repeatedly used stolen passwords and other means to hack a rival ticket sales company.
In the settlement, Ticketmaster admitted that an employee who used to work for a rival company emailed the login credentials for multiple accounts the rival used to manage presale ticket sales. At a San Francisco meeting attended by at least 14 employees of Ticketmaster or its parent company Live Nation, the employee used one set of credentials to log in to an account to demonstrate how it worked.
This is an extremely rare outcome to what was a rather interesting situation. Ticketmaster have honourably paid a fine as they were ultimately responsible for what their staff carried out, even though they would have struggled to completely mitigate this from occurring. Spotting bad actors from within an organisation takes much more than machine learning and algorithms. The problems are increased with the rise in home working too, where staff are not shadowed by other employees whilst in work.....Read More
This is an extremely rare outcome to what was a rather interesting situation. Ticketmaster have honourably paid a fine as they were ultimately responsible for what their staff carried out, even though they would have struggled to completely mitigate this from occurring. Spotting bad actors from within an organisation takes much more than machine learning and algorithms. The problems are increased with the rise in home working too, where staff are not shadowed by other employees whilst in work hours. This makes for an even more inviting breeding ground for employees to go rogue.
It is vital that there are procedures in place to watch for data misuse, but it takes the efforts of everyone in a company to help spot any discrepancies that might lead to a loss of intellectual or private data.Read Less
