TikTok has been accused of processing the data of children under the age of 13 between 2018 and 2020, breaking UK data protection law and making the company vulnerable to a potentially hefty fine. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) issued the popular video platform with a provisional notice of intent, signalling the warning before a potential fine.
Even with big fines and bad publicity it will take a lot more to damage the increasing successes of TikTok. Many young people are hooked on the platform and have no desire to keep their data away from the app even when privacy is of its greatest importance. Making young people care about their personal data is a tough challenge and should not just be directed at the tech firms to clear up as companies will always attempt a workaround with data being so valuable. We need to support children and parents in upskilling them in how to keep their data safe and limit the amount shared where possible.