Turbotax Customer Data Breach – Cyber Expert Comments

TurboTax has warned customers of a data breach, apparently caused by people reusing passwords from other sites.

Bassam Al-Khalidi
June 21, 2021
Attacks like this highlight the vulnerability of passwords and the dangers of not creating a culture of cybersecurity best practices among employees. Businesses need to implement ongoing security training and awareness to educate their employees about potential threats. If the business is still using passwords for some use cases, employees need to understand the danger of re-using passwords. However, getting rid of passwords altogether and deploying passwordless multi-factor authentication can strengthen defenses against attacks even more. By authenticating users with biometrics, mobile authenticators, smart cards, TPM, or hardware tokens, enterprises can defend against password-based attacks such as this one.

