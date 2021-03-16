Expert Comments

Twitter To Allow Security Keys For 2FA

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Twitter announced on Monday that it is updating its two-factor authentication so that users can log in with their physical security key on Android and iOS. Users can currently use a security key to sign in to their Twitter account, but they need to have another 2FA method — like an authenticator app or SMS codes — enabled as backup. The update will allow accounts enabled with two-factor authentication to use security keys as the only authentication method.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
March 16, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

Social media platforms are often slow on forcing their userbase.

witter is usually a forerunner in protecting its users’ accounts with multi-factor authentication (MFA), and physical security keys are a step forward in the process. Adding different options gives choice and confidence to the user.

 

Using an authenticator app as a backup helps provide extra confidence but unfortunately the option of SMS MFA is still available which is largely more unsecure and can be intercepted; to properly secure accounts this function should be disabled.

 

Social media

.....Read More

witter is usually a forerunner in protecting its users’ accounts with multi-factor authentication (MFA), and physical security keys are a step forward in the process. Adding different options gives choice and confidence to the user.

 

Using an authenticator app as a backup helps provide extra confidence but unfortunately the option of SMS MFA is still available which is largely more unsecure and can be intercepted; to properly secure accounts this function should be disabled.

 

Social media platforms are often slow on forcing their userbase to take up extra layers of security through fear of them finding it too difficult or getting locked out. However, with the proper support this quickly makes all accounts far better protected.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Msoft Exchange Exploit Leads To 10X Attack Increase

Experts On MoD Information Exposed To Hostile States

Expert Insight: New Old Bugs In The Linux Kernel

UK Government’s Integrated Review Published Today, Puts Cyber At Centre...

Remote Working – Comments And Advice

Experts Statements On New Ransomware Threat To Unpatched Microsoft Exchange...

Expert Advise On Netflix Crackdown On Password Sharing

Experts Reaction On iPhone Hack To Help Keep Women Safe

What Experts Say When To Patch Microsoft Exchange Vulnerabilities

Expert Reaction On South And City College In Birmingham Hit...