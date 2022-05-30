Two In Three UK Companies Targeted By Fraudsters, Expert Advice On How To Protect

Amid the news that two thirds of British companies have been targeted by fraudsters in the past two years, it’s been revealed that cyberattacks are the most common crime.
Experts Comments
What do you think of the topic? Do you agree with expert(s) or share your expert opinion below.
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
Cybersecurity is not just a tick-box exercise – the stakes are too high. For public and private organisations handling data, leaders need to be reticent of threats to communication streams and the ways cybercriminals will steal information.
“Cybersecurity 101s for companies include:
“Getting the right skills and training arranged for employees at all levels. Training is the number one form of defence to block threats at the door. With cyber training, being wary of phishing attempts.....Read More
Cybersecurity is not just a tick-box exercise – the stakes are too high. For public and private organisations handling data, leaders need to be reticent of threats to communication streams and the ways cybercriminals will steal information.
“Cybersecurity 101s for companies include:
“Getting the right skills and training arranged for employees at all levels. Training is the number one form of defence to block threats at the door. With cyber training, being wary of phishing attempts operating through fake emails and messages is critical.
“Alongside scam awareness, one of the best methods of protection is regularly updating passwords and ensuring they are unique and long, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) can also add an extra layer of defence here.
“Finally, keeping devices and apps updated also helps patch over new vulnerabilities that cyber criminals might be looking to exploit.
Linkedin Message
@John Davis, Director UK & Ireland, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/two-in-three-uk-companies-targeted-by-fraudsters-expert-advice-on-how-to-protect
Facebook Message
@John Davis, Director UK & Ireland, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/two-in-three-uk-companies-targeted-by-fraudsters-expert-advice-on-how-to-protect