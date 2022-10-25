It has been reported that the Typosquat campaign mimics 27 brands to push Windows, Android malware.
Full story: Typosquat campaign mimics 27 brands to push Windows, Android malware (bleepingcomputer.com)
It has been reported that the Typosquat campaign mimics 27 brands to push Windows, Android malware.
Full story: Typosquat campaign mimics 27 brands to push Windows, Android malware (bleepingcomputer.com)
Typosquating is a widely known but still effective technique, that typically requires a delivery vector as well. From SEO manipulation to spearphishing campaigns, users that are caught unaware will end up regretting it.
It’s also curious to see the delivery of malware bloated to up to 700mb, thats at least two basic and oldschool techniques disclosed by the researchers, but if it works why change it.