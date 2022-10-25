Typosquat Campaign Mimics 27 Brands To Push Windows, Android Malware

It has been reported that the Typosquat campaign mimics 27 brands to push Windows, Android malware. 

Full story: Typosquat campaign mimics 27 brands to push Windows, Android malware (bleepingcomputer.com)

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Expert Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Victor.acin
Victor.acin , Labs Manager
InfoSec Expert
October 25, 2022 1:29 pm

Typosquating is a widely known but still effective technique, that typically requires a delivery vector as well. From SEO manipulation to spearphishing campaigns, users that are caught unaware will end up regretting it.

﻿It’s also curious to see the delivery of malware bloated to up to 700mb, thats at least two basic and oldschool techniques disclosed by the researchers, but if it works why change it.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by victor.acin
0

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x